On 9 October, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The heads of state discussed the current situation relating to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

AZERTAG.AZ : Release of the Press Service of the President

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter