    Release of the Press Service of the President

    09.10.2020 [16:22]

    On 9 October, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. 

    The heads of state discussed the current situation relating to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Release of the Press Service of the President