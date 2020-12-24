  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Release of the Press Service of the President

    24.12.2020 [11:17]

    On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The Kazakh President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the best of health.

    The Azerbaijani President thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents hailed the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Release of the Press Service of the President
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2020 [13:39]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    23.12.2020 [23:59]
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli and Zangilan districts VIDEO
    23.12.2020 [22:00]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page VIDEO
    21.12.2020 [20:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Russian minister of emergencies VIDEO
    Release of the Press Service of the President