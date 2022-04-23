Release of the Press Service of the President

On 23 April, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, the sides touched upon the trilateral meeting held at the initiative and with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on 6 April, and stressed the importance of tangible and results-oriented work in accordance with the agreements reached.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel for his support and continuous attention to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the demarcation and delimitation of borders, preparation of a peace agreement between the two countries and the opening of transport and communication lines.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that according to the results of the Brussels meeting, the Azerbaijani side had determined the composition of the national commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and a delegation to draft the peace agreement between the two countries, adding that Azerbaijan was ready for negotiations with Armenia in the “Baku-Yerevan” format. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of taking into account the five principles presented by Azerbaijan for negotiations on a peace agreement.

President Charles Michel said he would continue his efforts to normalize the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and contribute to a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

The intention of the European Union to support Azerbaijan in its mine-clearance efforts and the determination of the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis who have been missing since the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war was praised during the conversation.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as other issues of mutual interest.