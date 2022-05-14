  • HOMEPAGE
    Representatives of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's office visit military unit

    14.05.2022 [11:59]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the Joint Action Plan for 2022 signed by the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the representatives of the Office visited one of the military units, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The delegation familiarized themselves with the living conditions of the servicemen and viewed the soldier barracks, warehouses, a mess hall, as well as administrative premises.

    The Office representative conducted enlightening talks on the protection of human rights and ensuring the rights of servicemen and other topics.

    The Ombudsman's Office representatives positively assessed the conditions created in the military unit, the activities carried out with the military personnel in the field of patriotism and education.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Representatives of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's office visit military unit
