  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia registers 28,552 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

    18.12.2020 [17:22]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 28,552, bringing the total to 2,791,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, according to TASS.

    A day earlier, 28,214 infections were detected.

    According to the crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic 1.9% of Russia’s population have been infected.

    In all, currently 512,825 patients continue treatment in Russia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia registers 28,552 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2020 [13:12]
    US-produced medicine Remdesivir enters Georgia for Covid-19 patients in critical condition
    18.12.2020 [12:05]
    French president tests positive for COVID-19
    17.12.2020 [12:42]
    China's spacecraft brings home moon samples
    16.12.2020 [19:03]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: US sanctions 'blatant attack' on Turkish sovereignty
    Russia registers 28,552 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours