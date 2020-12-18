Russia registers 28,552 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 28,552, bringing the total to 2,791,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, according to TASS.

A day earlier, 28,214 infections were detected.

According to the crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic 1.9% of Russia’s population have been infected.

In all, currently 512,825 patients continue treatment in Russia.