    Russian-Turkish consultations to ease visa regime to be held in October

    19.09.2018 [18:51]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Russia and Turkey will hold a round of consular consultations to simplify the visa regime the next month, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov in a conversation with TASS on Wednesday.

    "Russian-Turkish consular consultations are to be held in October, which will focus on issues related to the easing of the visa regime," he said. "The work on this issue did not stop, it continues," the deputy foreign minister affirmed.

    In August 2018 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed to create a mechanism of consultations to simplify the visa regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens.

