    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Russian energy minister: Daily growth rate of global oil demand in decline

    04.10.2019 [13:41]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    The daily growth rate of global oil demand has seen a year-on-year decline of 33.3% to 1 million barrels per day, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Novak, commenting on the global oil market during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, said the economic slowdown in the EU and China because of trade wars had affected global oil demand.

    He added that U.S. oil reserves, as well as those of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and the global market have also impacted prices.

    “As the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-Opec oil producers, we do not see a crisis. However, we can interfere by boosting oil production if it evolves to a crisis as we have been doing over the last three years to help balance the market,” Novak stated.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian energy minister: Daily growth rate of global oil demand in decline
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [12:03]
    Light crude oil sells for $52.85
    05.10.2019 [14:32]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.88
    05.10.2019 [12:39]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    04.10.2019 [14:46]
    BP chief executive Bob Dudley to retire, to be succeeded by Bernard Looney
    Russian energy minister: Daily growth rate of global oil demand in decline