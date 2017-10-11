Rwandan President expresses interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has outlined his country`s keenness to cooperate with Azerbaijan as he received credentials of

Azerbaijani ambassador Elman Abdullayev.

President Kagame said his country is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in economic, humanitarian, transport and communication fields. Kagama also hailed Azerbaijan`s rapid development.

Ambassador Abdullayev conveyed greetings and best wishes of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President Kagame.

The diplomat said that there is a big potential to develop bilateral relations with Rwanda, adding that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The President of Rwanda asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.