    SOCAR President: Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field has 550m t of oil reserves

    12.10.2017 [17:33]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    “Oil reserves in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field currently make up more than 550 million tons. The oil resources will probably be increased,” said SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev as he addressed Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017 in Baku.

    “Shah Deniz-1 field produces 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas yearly. Once commissioned, the Shah Deniz-2 field will produce extra 16 billion cubic meters of gas, 6 billion cubic meters of which will be transported to Turkey and 10 billion to the European markets,” Abdullayev added.

