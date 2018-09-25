    • / POLITICS

    Saudi Arabia`s National Holiday marked in Baku

    25.09.2018 [10:32]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan has arranged an official reception on the occasion of Saudi National Day.

    After the anthems of both countries were performed, Charge d'Affaires of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan Mamdooh Aliyarbu spoke of the developing history of his country. The Ambassador noted fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, adding these relations based on mutual respect, common history and sincerity.

    He noted also the rising role of Saudi Arabia on international and regional areas, stressing that the Kingdom always makes continuous efforts to unite the Islamic world and strengthen cooperation.

    The Ambassador said efforts to strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries and nations would continue, expressing confident for further cooperation.

    Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, congratulated the people of Saudi Arabia and wished peace and tranquility. The Committee Chairman highlighted successfully developing relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of politics, economy, and culture. He highlighted the role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in establishing these ties still in 1994 when Azerbaijan’s National Leader visited Saudi Arabia.

    Speaking on the cooperation within the international organizations, Gurbanli said reciprocal visits of the officials of both countries stood on the base of these successful relations. He noted President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Saudi Arabia, as well as meetings at numerous levels between the officials of both countries that gave impetus to boosting ties.

    Saudi Arabia, according to Gurbanli, always has supported and continues to support the fair position of Azerbaijan in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

    The event was attended by officials of state and government, MPs, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, public representatives.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Saudi Arabia`s National Holiday marked in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
