Second Italian Design Day takes place in Baku

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

The second Italian Design Day, an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ICE Agency, in collaboration with the The Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, Milan Triennale, Milan Furniture Fair, Industrial Design Association, Compasso d'Oro Foundation and the Altagamma Foundation takes place in Baku. The aim of the initiative is to celebrate the excellence of Italian design in the world, an important sector of Italian culture and economy.

The program, developed by the Italian Embassy in Baku and the ICE Agency, is structured in two phases.

The week started with a conference at the University of Architecture and Construction in Baku. The subject of the conference was the relationship between design and sustainability, considered in the economic, social and environmental field. The main speaker is the famous and well-known designer Antonio Arico ', "Ambassador of Italian design" chosen for the Baku event by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Professor and architect Livio Sacchi, member of the Italian National Council of Architects (CNAAPC), Dr. Nazareno Mengoni, president of Federlegno Arredo Giovani and the architect Antonio Pironi of Studio Pironi take the floor as well.

The conference focuses on the growing importance of design and planning in contributing to the creation of products and constructions more respectful for the nature and the human being.

The event continued in the afternoon with two round tables entitled "The beauty of Baku and its future: retail interior design in modern busy lifes" and "The beauty of Baku and its future: architectural integrated project in urban", hosted in the futuristic building of Baku Media Center. On the sidelines of the discussions, approximately 100 B2B meetings take place, those are aimed at deepening the relations between Azerbaijani companies and the exponents of an Italian business delegation who, for the occasion, has arrived in Baku.

The events of the Italian Design Day are enriched by two exhibitions. The first, entitled "A journey of 70 years: Italian design from the 50s to today", has gathered iconic design products from some of the most important Italian brands in the sector. At the same time, the winning projects of the "Italian Architect Award" are presented in a photographic exhibition aimed at giving visibility to Italian architects, considered a technical and professional excellence and that have been able to affront the challenges of contemporary architecture with an ethical and innovative approach.

The topics, discussed during the Italian Design Day, are in perfect harmony with the Baku project for Expo 2025 candidacy: Developing Human Capital, whose three basic themes - talent, vitality and results - correspond to the three Sustainability Goals ' of the United Nations. Italy, in fact, is particularly sensitive to the constant promotion of the beauties and opportunities that Azerbaijan, and Baku in particular, can offer. Italy and Azerbaijan have a solid and structured relationship of friendship and collaboration in many sectors. Italy is the second supplier of Azerbaijan, after Turkey, In furnishing with a share of 26.3% of the total; in addition, we are the first exporters of kitchens with a 75% share.

Globally, the Italian Design Day 2018 fits perfectly with the theme "Broken Nature - Design Takes on Human Survival", selected for the XXII Milan Triennale International Exhibition, which will be held next year from March 1st to September 1st. Sustainable policies are nowadays, in fact, a main topic both in the governments' actions and in the choices of the private sector. Italy, world leader in design with a turnover of about 32 billion euros, will expose ideas, projects and quality solutions promoting an international debate that will pave the way for the 2019 Exhibition and will act as a point of reference for the Expo 2020 in Dubai, dedicated to "Connecting minds, creating the future" that has sustainability among its main themes.