    Senate president: Paraguay is keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan

    16.03.2018 [17:41]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    The president of the Paraguayan Senate Fernando Lugo has said his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan as he met with speaker of the parliament Ogtay Asadov.

    Lugo said that his country intends to deepen relations with Azerbaijan in various fields. “From this point of view, raising the relations between the parliaments to a qualitatively new level serves common goals between Paraguay and Azerbaijan,” the Senate president added.

    Speaker Asadov thanked Paraguay for supporting Azerbaijan's sovereignty, inviolability of the borders, territorial integrity and the country`s position on Khojaly genocide.

    He noted that intensification of relations at the parliamentary level is important to both countries.

    "We welcome the establishment of an inter-parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan both in the Paraguayan Senate and the House of Deputies. We also plan to set up a similar friendship group in Milli Majlis in the near future," Asadov added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Senate president: Paraguay is keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan
