Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Georgia, total number of cases stands at 195
AzerTAg.az
07.04.2020 [15:29]
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
Georgia has reported seven new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases to 195, according to Agenda.Ge.
Of the 195, 39 have recovered, while two have died.
As of now there are 152 active cases of the virus inside the country.
4,708 people are under quarantine in Georgia and 370 others are in hospitals.
