Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Yukatel Kayserispor 3-2 after extra time Thursday to seal the 2022 Ziraat Turkish Cup - the club's first trophy, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the final held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Kayserispor scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute.

But Sivasspor secured the 3-2 win to be crowned this season's Turkish Cup champions.

The 2008 Turkish Cup winners, Kayserispor ended the tournament as runners-up.

Sivasspor will now face 2022 Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in this year's Super Cup.