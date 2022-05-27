  • HOMEPAGE
    Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

    27.05.2022 [11:29]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Yukatel Kayserispor 3-2 after extra time Thursday to seal the 2022 Ziraat Turkish Cup - the club's first trophy, according to Anadolu Agency.

    In the final held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Kayserispor scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute.

    But Sivasspor secured the 3-2 win to be crowned this season's Turkish Cup champions.

    The 2008 Turkish Cup winners, Kayserispor ended the tournament as runners-up.

    Sivasspor will now face 2022 Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in this year's Super Cup.

