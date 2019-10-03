    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO

    03.10.2019 [19:25]

    Sochi, October 3, AZERTAC

    The plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club has been held in the city of Sochi, the Russian Federation.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

    The head of state addressed the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    Informal meeting of heads of state with participants of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club was held VIDEO
    04.10.2019 [20:50]
    Informal meeting of heads of state with participants of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club was held VIDEO
    Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session
    04.10.2019 [20:21]
    Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the session
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly-reconstructed Ashug Molla Juma street and adjacent roads in Baku VIDEO
    13.09.2019 [12:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly-reconstructed Ashug Molla Juma street and adjacent roads in Baku VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Baku State Vocational Education Centre on Industry and Innovation VIDEO
    13.09.2019 [12:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Baku State Vocational Education Centre on Industry and Innovation VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [12:27]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    07.10.2019 [11:14]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States VIDEO
    06.10.2019 [20:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev responded to questions from Channel One and Rossiya television channels in Sochi VIDEO
    04.10.2019 [20:50]
    Informal meeting of heads of state with participants of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club was held VIDEO
    Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO Sochi hosted plenary session of 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club President Ilham Aliyev attended the session VIDEO