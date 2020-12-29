South Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in February

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has dismissed criticism Monday that his government has fumbled its COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy, saying inoculation is expected to start as planned in February next year, according to Yonhap News Agency.

He cited concerns that South Korea might have not secured enough vaccines yet or that its people would take shots too late.

"That's not true," the president said in front of pool reporter and TV cameras at the outset of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

The government put an interagency support system into operation "several months earlier," and it has made all-out efforts for the supply of vaccines on the basis of experts' opinions, he added.

"We are proceeding (with the program) smoothly in accordance with our original policy," he stressed.

The government expects that it will be able to begin offering shots in February to those on the top of the priority list, including medical staff and workers at elderly care facilities, Moon added.