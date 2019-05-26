    • / WORLD

    South Korean tragicomedy "Parasite" wins Golden Palm in Cannes

    26.05.2019 [12:02]

    The South Korean tragicomedy "Parasite" has been awarded the Golden Palm at the film festival in Cannes. The jury voted director Bong Joon Ho's film the best film of this year's competition on Saturday night.

    Bong is the first filmmaker from South Korea to win the grand prize of the world's largest film festival.

