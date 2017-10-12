Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Great Patriotic War Museum in Minsk

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov has today visited the Great Patriotic War Museum in Minsk.

The delegation viewed the exhibits of the museum, and was informed about Azerbaijanis who died heroically in the WW II.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov signed the guest book of the museum.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent