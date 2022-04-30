Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

RC Strasbourg’s hopes of European qualification were given a boost after coming back from behind to seal a last-gasp 3-3 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1, according to Eurosport.

Julien Stephan’s side made the perfect start as they were ahead after just two minutes, courtesy of Kevin Gameiro.

The Strasbourg striker latched onto a superb through pass by centre-back Lucas Perrin, before finishing high into the roof of the net at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s near post.

PSG then made their pressure pay and were back on level terms after 23 minutes, as Kylian Mbappé finished well through the legs of Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels after a superb through ball from Neymar.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were comfortably the better team in the second half, and took the lead in the 63rd minute.

A nice move between Neymar, Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi saw the latter finish well from inside the box after latching onto the Frenchman’s cut-back from the left.

Then, a shocking mistake from Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku gifted PSG a second goal in five minutes, as Kylian Mbappé made no mistake from close range.

However, an own goal by Marco Verratti on 75 minutes following a Strasbourg corner set the game up for a nervy finish.

Then, in stoppage time, Strasbourg completed their stunning comeback from 3-1 down, as Anthony Caci struck home Dimitri Lienard’s cross on the volley at the far post to send the crowd into celebration.

As it stands, Le Racing have leapfrogged Nice into 5th place in Ligue 1, and are now just two points behind fourth-placed Monaco having played a game more. Strasbourg's run-in comprises of matches against two sides in the bottom half, Brest and Clermont Foot, before finishing off the season with a tricky fixture away at the Stade Velodrome against Marseille on May 21.

Nice, on the other hand, have the small matter of the French Cup final against Nantes to contend with in addition to their four remaining league matches.