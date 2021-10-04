  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:40]

    Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC

    The “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants have been inaugurated after renovation.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

    President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done at the “Sugovushan-1” station.

    President Ilham Aliyev also familiarized himself with the “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plant.

    The head of state launched the stations.

    President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the work done at the Sugovushan water reservoir.

    AZERTAG.AZ :“Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [14:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Jabrayil district
    04.10.2021 [11:46]
    Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:44]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for visit VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in a new house built on the site of the one destroyed in Tartar as a result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attacks VIDEO
    “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO