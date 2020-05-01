Task Force: Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 31 May

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The current sanitary-epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan in connection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the preventive measures being taken in other countries and the recommendations of the World Health Organization have been analyzed and the decision has been made to extend the special quarantine regime until 00:00, 31 May 2020.

At the same time, taking into consideration the rate of the infection and the recovery dynamics among patients, a number of restrictions have been eased, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told AZERTAC.

Based on the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, the number of patients and the rate of infection, the easing of restrictions is carried out in stages in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, Absheron district and other regions.

Therefore, starting from 00:00, 4 May 2020, the following rules shall apply to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district:

• the activities of an approved number of employees of state bodies are being restored (the number of employees of state bodies whose activity is being restored will be determined by a relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan);

• “DOST” centers are to resume their activities in the areas of targeted social assistance and issuance of social bank cards in their respective territories;

• the activities of legal entities and individuals engaged in activities and provision of services to other business entities the operation of which was restricted during the special quarantine regime are being restored;

• the activities of individual retail facilities in all areas are being restored;

• the activities of barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetic services are being restored.

With the exception of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district, the following rules shall apply to other districts and cities of the Republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic starting from 00:00, 4 May 2020:

• the system of leaving the place of residence on the basis of an SMS, registration on the “icaze.e-gov.az” domain, a service card or a certificate of employment is being abolished;

• “DOST” centers are to resume their activities in the areas of targeted social assistance and issuance of social bank cards in their respective territories;

• the activities of employees of state bodies are being restored in full;

• on-site customer service at restaurants, cafés and tea houses (except for the use of hookah equipment in public catering facilities) are being restored;

• restrictions on access to boulevards, parks and recreation areas are being lifted;

• inter-district and inter-city traffic in the mentioned areas is being restored (except for public transport services);

• the activities of legal entities and individuals engaged in activities and provision of services to other business entities the operation of which was restricted during the special quarantine regime are being restored;

• the activities of individual retail facilities in all areas are being restored;

• the activities of barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetic services are being restored.

During the special quarantine regime, it is prohibited to gather in public places, boulevards and parks, as well as public catering facilities throughout the country, in groups of more than 10.

The suspension of teaching at all educational institutions of the country is being extended until 31 May 2020.

The movement of persons working in the areas in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district from which restrictions have been lifted is allowed after their employer enters their data into the “icaze.e-gov.az” domain using an electronic signature.

During the pandemic, the activities of relevant organizations, trade and service sectors in the country shall be carried out in accordance with social and sanitary-epidemiological rules of conduct provided by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We once again calls on everyone to follow the rules of personal hygiene and medical prophylaxis, leave home only if necessary, have minimal contact with others in public places, support the measures taken by the state and follow the requirements and recommendations of the Task Force.

Depending on the sanitary-epidemiological situation at the next stage, a decision will be made on lifting some more of the existing restrictions.

The sanitary-epidemiological situation with the COVID-19 virus in the country is regularly analyzed and relevant rules are applied. Therefore, if the dynamics of COVID-19 infection and the situation in the country so require, the special quarantine regime may be tightened again,” the Task Force said.