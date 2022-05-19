Thiago named April's standard chartered player of the month

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Thiago Alcantara has been named Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for April, according to the official website of the club.

During a magnificent month for the Reds that featured seven wins from nine games as they continued to challenge for four trophies, Thiago was involved in every match and started seven times.

The midfielder was an instrumental figure during a run that saw Liverpool chalk up memorable Anfield victories over Manchester United and Everton, and beat Manchester City at Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup.

Jürgen Klopp’s side also maintained their journey in the Champions League with successes against Benfica and Villarreal.

Thiago’s form earned him the Player of the Month prize, which he collected at the AXA Training Centre, ahead of Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Having played the majority of his first season with Liverpool behind closed doors, Thiago has struck up a strong and mutually appreciative relationship with fans since their return to stadiums this term.

And he explained the influence supporters have had on the team during a campaign in which the Reds have lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and continue to fight for two more trophies.

A serial winner at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Thiago is loving every second of being part of such a competitive Liverpool squad.