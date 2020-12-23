Baku, December 23, AZERTAC The European Online Blitz Chess Championship 2020 concluded after three days of play within three stages: Qualification, Top16 and Top4 Final stage. According to the results of the tournament, Azerbaijani chess players Eltaj Safarli, Kanan Garayev and Gunay Mammadzada earned the right to compete in the European Championship in 2021.

AZERTAG.AZ : Three Azerbaijani chess players qualify for European Championship 2021

