Trilateral meeting in Baku is very fruitful, Iran's foreign minister Zarif

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

“A trilateral format is very beneficial for both our countries and the region,” said Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a press conference on results of the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers in Baku.

Javad Zarif emphasized that all the three countries enjoy broad relations and share common historical traditions.

“The fifth trilateral meeting discussed issues of transit, energy and tourism and the sides reached agreement to revive activity in the private sector,” he added.