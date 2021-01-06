  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey's second export train arrives in China

    06.01.2021 [13:34]

    Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

    The second container train carrying freight from Turkey to China, consisting of 42 containers each 40 feet long, has already arrived in Xi'an. The transportation, which plays a key role in rail freight between China and Europe, was carried out in 16 days.

    It should be noted that the first freight train from Turkey to China arrived at the border with Kazakhstan in a record time - 10 days. This was made possible by the well-coordinated work of members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium – ADY Container (Azerbaijan), Pasifik Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia) and KTZ Express (Kazakhstan).

    Container trains carrying Turkish products to China will run twice a month.

