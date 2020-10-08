Turkey: Armenia should withdraw before cease-fire

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Armenia should withdraw from the Azerbaijani territory it occupies before any talk of a cease-fire, said Turkey's defense minister on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Those who stay silent on the occupied Azerbaijani lands should ensure Armenia's retreat from Karabakh instead of calling for a cease-fire," Hulusi Akar said at an event in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

He said keeping silent on Armenia's occupation of the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and its massacres of civilians amounts to "hypocrisy."

There is now a new opportunity for a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, he said, adding: "We can't afford to waste time for another 30 years."