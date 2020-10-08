  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Turkey: Armenia should withdraw before cease-fire

    08.10.2020 [20:20]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Armenia should withdraw from the Azerbaijani territory it occupies before any talk of a cease-fire, said Turkey's defense minister on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "Those who stay silent on the occupied Azerbaijani lands should ensure Armenia's retreat from Karabakh instead of calling for a cease-fire," Hulusi Akar said at an event in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

    He said keeping silent on Armenia's occupation of the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and its massacres of civilians amounts to "hypocrisy."

    There is now a new opportunity for a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, he said, adding: "We can't afford to waste time for another 30 years."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey: Armenia should withdraw before cease-fire
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2020 [17:15]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Instead of accusing Azerbaijan we urge countries to take measures to stop their nationals
    08.10.2020 [15:52]
    Modern Diplomacy: Armenia’s aggressive policy is a real danger for the entire region
    08.10.2020 [14:17]
    Azerbaijani, German FMs hold phone talk
    07.10.2020 [20:49]
    Azerbaijani political parties issue statement on France’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    Turkey: Armenia should withdraw before cease-fire