    Turkey: Neutralized PKK terrorist was on wanted list

    16.09.2018 [23:15]

    Baku, September 16, AZERTAC

    Turkish Armed Forces on Sunday said wanted PKK terrorist Murat Akdogan, codenamed Ali Gever, was among the terrorists "neutralized" during an operation in northern Iraq on Sept. 14, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

    In a statement on Twitter, the army said Akdogan, marked orange in the Interior Ministry list, was neutralized in Friday's airstrike on the Avasin-Basyan region.

    The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

    In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

