Turkey remands 2 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Two YPG/PKK terrorists accused of being behind an attack that martyred two Turkish soldiers during Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria were remanded by a court in the southern Hatay province Wednesday, after being brought to Turkey from Syria, according to a judicial source, according to Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists were caught as part of an investigation of the incident by the Turkish National Intelligence Service (MIT) and the Turkish gendarmerie forces, following the remanding of nine other YPG/PKK terrorists related to the incident, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Sept. 14, the nine YPG/PKK terrorists were also captured and brought to the southern province of Hatay.

They are accused of involvement in the Jan. 23 terror attack in Rajo, Afrin, northern Syria that martyred Lt. Oguz Kaan Usta and Specialist Sgt. Mehmet Muratdagi.

The terrorists had taken away the body of the lieutenant, which was only found two months later.

The terrorists were caught in light of the confession of a Syrian national PKK terrorist, identified as M.C., who was arrested by Turkish security forces on Sept. 3 in Rajo.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.