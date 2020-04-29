  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market among OIC countries in January-March

    29.04.2020 [18:52]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-March this year, according to State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Turkey, Tunis and Afghanistan were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the OIC member states.

    The volume of export with Turkey made $350.6 million, while it amounted to $119 million with Tunis and $12.1 million with Afghanistan, according to official figures.

