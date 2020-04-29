Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market among OIC countries in January-March

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-March this year, according to State Customs Committee. Official statistics suggests that Turkey, Tunis and Afghanistan were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the OIC member states. The volume of export with Turkey made $350.6 million, while it amounted to $119 million with Tunis and $12.1 million with Afghanistan, according to official figures.

