  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

    18.12.2020 [16:14]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC 

    Turkey`s traditional strategy game Mangala has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Twitter.

    Mangala is a Turkish intelligence and strategy board game that is usually played by two persons or in groups.

    The game which had been played especially in palaces, inns, and courtyards of mosques during the Ottoman period, is considered a tool for socialization and culture sharing, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2020 [09:19]
    Azerbaijani-German phrase book published
    16.12.2020 [15:30]
    Azerbaijani film “Farida” wins two awards at international festival
    16.12.2020 [09:04]
    Azerbaijani artist receives Golden Cross of Hungarian Order of Merit
    13.12.2020 [12:30]
    Soviet and Russian actor Valentin Gaft dies
    Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity