Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Turkey`s traditional strategy game Mangala has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Twitter.

Mangala is a Turkish intelligence and strategy board game that is usually played by two persons or in groups.

The game which had been played especially in palaces, inns, and courtyards of mosques during the Ottoman period, is considered a tool for socialization and culture sharing, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.