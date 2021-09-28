Turkish president marks Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

The Turkish president on Monday marked Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day to call up the start of the 2020 conflict which ended with Baku’s victory, according to Anadolu Agency.

“I remember all our martyrs with mercy on the anniversary of the glorious struggle that liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands. Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Communications, Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to convey his condolences for the fallen Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians during the war and congratulated Azerbaijan’s victory.

Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue to stand by brotherly Azerbaijan, both as a state and as a nation, the statement added.

“President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader and praised the political and moral support provided by the Turkish President to our country during the Great Patriotic War,” according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.

“The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop and strengthen in all directions,” it added.

Azerbaijan is observing Sept. 27 as the Remembrance Day to mark the start of last year’s conflict that ended with Baku regaining swaths of territory occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades.