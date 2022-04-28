  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkiye detains 6 PKK terrorists planning bomb attacks in Mersin

    28.04.2022 [14:35]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Turkish security forces detained six PKK terrorists planning to carry out attacks in retaliation to Turkiye’s ongoing counterterrorism operations, the Interior Ministry said Thursday, according to Daily Sabah.

    The terrorists were detained in the Toroslar and Akdeniz districts of Mersin province, the ministry said. Gendarmerie units carried out simultaneous operations to detain them, the ministry added.

    They had been planning to carry out a terrorist attack using improvised explosive devices.

    Security forces also confiscated digital materials during the operations.

    Turkiye has stepped up its fight against the PKK, with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to eradicate terrorists and hold those who support them accountable.

