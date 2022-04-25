Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 56 terrorists in latest northern Iraq operation

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 56 terrorists in the recently launched Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country’s National Defense Ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our operation continues as planned with great success. We wish God's mercy upon our martyrs," said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at a meeting via video link with the unit commanders of the operation on Sunday.

Akar added that the first phase of the operation has completed successfully.

Stating that a new phase started in the fight against terrorism on July 24, 2015, Akar said a total of 34,259 terrorists have been neutralized in Turkiye, and northern Iraq and Syria so far.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of terrorists neutralized has reached 991, he added.

Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock earlier this week to target PKK hideouts in Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas.

That was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.