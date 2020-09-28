Two more enemy tanks were destroyed, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2020 [08:53]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said two more Armenian tanks have been destroyed.
"As a result of the steps taken to prevent the active combat activity of the enemy, 2 more Armenian Armed Forces tanks were destroyed by precise fire of our units," the ministry said in a statement.
