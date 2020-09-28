Baku, September 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said two more Armenian tanks have been destroyed. "As a result of the steps taken to prevent the active combat activity of the enemy, 2 more Armenian Armed Forces tanks were destroyed by precise fire of our units," the ministry said in a statement.

AZERTAG.AZ : Two more enemy tanks were destroyed, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter