US-produced medicine Remdesivir enters Georgia for Covid-19 patients in critical condition

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Remdesivir, a US-produced medicine against Ebola which is also used against Covid-19, has entered Georgia and will be used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition from Monday, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze stated earlier today, according to Agenda.Ge.

She said that a group of medics chaired by head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre Tengiz Tsertsvadze will decide on the use of the medicine for Covid-19 patients ‘for the use of the medicine to be safe and effective.’

Tsertsvadze, who earlier contracted the virus, stated that ‘if not Remdesivir, I will not be alive today.’

He stated that he received the medicine from the US as at that time Remdesivir was unavailable in Georgia.

Georgian health officials stated last week that the country had ordered 4,000 units of Remdesivir.

The portion is for 660 individuals and will be used for the patients who are in critical condition (the patients who are on artificial ventilation and no more than 12 days are passed from contracting the virus).