Uzbekistan surpasses 18,000 coronavirus cases
22.07.2020 [16:32]
Baku, July 22, AZERTAC
290 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Uzbekistan by 10:00 a.m. of July 22, Ministry of Health reported, according to AKI press.
These cases included 131 in Tashkent, 61 in Andizhan region, 50 in Surkhandarya region, 19 in Kashkadarya region, 16 in Namangan region, 13 in Harezm.
The total number of confirmed cases reaches 18,171.
