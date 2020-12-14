Verstappen wins last race of 2020 in Abu Dhabi

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the last race of 2020 Formula 1 World Championship in the UAE at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Verstappen finished the 55-lap race at 1:36:28 to seal the second victory of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas trailed 15.97 seconds behind him, while Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton came in third with 18.41 seconds behind Verstappen.

The virus-hit 2020 season ended after Round 17 in Abu Dhabi while Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 F1 title, the seventh title during his career.

Mercedes also claimed 2020 constructors' title for the seventh time in a row.

2020 driver standings are as follows:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 347 points; 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 223; 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 214; 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 125; 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia): 119

2020 constructor standings are the following:

1.Mercedes: 573 points; 2. Red Bull Racing: 319;3. McLaren: 202l; 4. Racing Point: 195; 5. Renault: 181.