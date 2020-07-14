Virtual media forum dedicated to OIC activities during pandemic held VIDEO

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Initiated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and supported by the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), a virtual media forum dedicated to the activities of OIC during the COVID-19 pandemic has been held.

More than 100 representatives, including heads of OIC and UNA member agencies, ambassadors of a number of Islamic countries to Saudi Arabia joined the forum.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), member of the UNA Executive Council Aslan Aslanov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev also attended the event.

Addressing the media forum, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen highlighted the projects implemented by the organization to fight the pandemic in member countries.

Pointing out the role of the media during the pandemic, the OIC Secretary General said: “It is up to the media to inform the people about all the measures taken and raise awareness of them about the virus. The information exchange has become much more important these days.”

AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov hailed Azerbaijan’s close involvement in the activities of the OIC, adding that “AZERTAC is making efforts to ensure maximum information support to our unity and solidarity within the UNA.”

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev openly and resolutely protests against Islamophobia. The key goal of the international humanitarian projects initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is to bring the civilizations closer to each other. At this time of crisis, Azerbaijan supports friendly and brotherly countries both in bilateral format and within the OIC and other international organizations. Our country donated $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided humanitarian assistance to about 30 countries, including Sudan, Palestine, Iraq and others. The Azerbaijani President initiated convening of the UN General Assembly’s special session in order to unite the efforts of countries in the fight against pandemic and achieve international solidarity. This initiative was supported by more than 130 countries, which is yet another indication that we can defeat a dangerous enemy only through our joint efforts, "Aslan Aslanov emphasized.

AZERTAC chairman of the Board also informed the forum participants about the latest military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Drawing the audience’s attention to the casualties, injuries and destructions as a result of artillery shelling of Azerbaijani army positions and settlements by Armenia, Aslan Aslanov called on the OIC member countries and friendly agencies to strongly condemn this aggression and provocation and raise their voices of protest.

Other speakers at the event pointed to the problems caused by the pandemic both in the information space and other fields of public life, and discussed the ways how to address them.