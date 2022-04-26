  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district

    26.04.2022 [11:13]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    The European Union (EU)-funded COVID-19 Vaccination Support project implemented by WHO Azerbaijan Country Office has launched an immunization campaign in six villages of the Shamakhi district dedicated to the European Immunization Week (EIW).

    The event jointly carried out with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) and the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) under the motto “Get vaccinated, stay healthy, live longer!” will be held on April 24 to 30, 2022.

    The main goal of the campaign is to raise public awareness on the importance of immunization and vaccination coverage to prevent severe diseases for ensuring long lives and protecting health.

    Students from the Azerbaijan Medical University, the Baku Nursing Schools No 1 and 2, as well as village community leaders are involved in activities within the campaign. The campaign covers awareness-raising activities among people on COVID-19 and routine vaccines, as well as the vaccination of adult population and children. The health risk assessment among adult population and growth and weight monitoring of children also are incorporated into the campaign. Students and community leaders will travel to the villages to meet residents, offer a chance to receive the missed vaccines to adults and children, and offer screening for heart disease risk factors.

    Throughout the campaign, printed informative materials on COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization will be disseminated.

    On 27 April, as part of his official tour to Azerbaijan, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge will visit the Shamakhi district and meet with the students and observe the week’s activities in the Goylar village.

    The EU-funded COVID-19 Vaccination Support project implemented by WHO Azerbaijan Country Office since June 2021 covers three years and aims to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the routine immunization programs in the country. The project is part of the continued support of the EU and WHO to Azerbaijan.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [18:45]
    Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths
    25.04.2022 [17:51]
    Deciphering human genome, scientific revolution in medicine
    24.04.2022 [18:13]
    Azerbaijan detects 20 daily COVID-19 cases
    23.04.2022 [17:54]
    Azerbaijan administers over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district