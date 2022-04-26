WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

The European Union (EU)-funded COVID-19 Vaccination Support project implemented by WHO Azerbaijan Country Office has launched an immunization campaign in six villages of the Shamakhi district dedicated to the European Immunization Week (EIW).

The event jointly carried out with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) and the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) under the motto “Get vaccinated, stay healthy, live longer!” will be held on April 24 to 30, 2022.

The main goal of the campaign is to raise public awareness on the importance of immunization and vaccination coverage to prevent severe diseases for ensuring long lives and protecting health.

Students from the Azerbaijan Medical University, the Baku Nursing Schools No 1 and 2, as well as village community leaders are involved in activities within the campaign. The campaign covers awareness-raising activities among people on COVID-19 and routine vaccines, as well as the vaccination of adult population and children. The health risk assessment among adult population and growth and weight monitoring of children also are incorporated into the campaign. Students and community leaders will travel to the villages to meet residents, offer a chance to receive the missed vaccines to adults and children, and offer screening for heart disease risk factors.

Throughout the campaign, printed informative materials on COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization will be disseminated.

On 27 April, as part of his official tour to Azerbaijan, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge will visit the Shamakhi district and meet with the students and observe the week’s activities in the Goylar village.

The EU-funded COVID-19 Vaccination Support project implemented by WHO Azerbaijan Country Office since June 2021 covers three years and aims to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the routine immunization programs in the country. The project is part of the continued support of the EU and WHO to Azerbaijan.