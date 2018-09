Xinhua delegation visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve VIDEO

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

A Chinese delegation led by Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency He Ping has visited Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve.

They were informed that settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago. The rock paintings in the Gobustan State Reserve depict a wide range of figures and scenes, including various hunting scenes, war scenes, trading scenes, and individual animals, and people. The Gobustan State Reserve covers more than 1300 acres (530 hectares), and encompasses many distinct sites.

Gobustan was included into the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.

The Chinese delegation was deeply impressed by the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve.