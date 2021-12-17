® Nar introduces new concept stores in Baku

Nar continues to renovate its retail stores, aligning them with modern requirements. The mobile operator adapted two more stores in the capital to the new concept. Thus, the sales points at Shamsi Badabayli Street 106/12 (near the metro station 28 May) and Gara Garayev Avenue 62 (near the metro station Neftchilar) opened its doors to customers after the renovation. The stores offer visitors a variety of services, including the sale and restoration of numbers, as well as the issuance of duplicates. Here, the visitors can also purchase mobile phones, various devices and accessories. The renewed stores are aimed to provide a superior service experience to customers visiting the mobile operator's dealer stores.

It should be noted that Nar, committed to the values of customer orientation, presents exclusive dealer shops and service centers throughout the country in a new concept. The mobile operator has already adapted 26 customer service and sales points to a completely new concept, ensuring that visitors receive information and services in a modern style. More information about the addresses of sales and service centers is available at nar.az/map.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.