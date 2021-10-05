® Registration of “Brand Award International” participants begins

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The registration of participants for the first “Brand Award International” contest has started. Participating in the contest will be winners of national and regional Brand Award competitions held in different countries. This was said by Chairman and CEO of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev.

Telman Aliyev noted that 50 brands, winners of the national Brand Award Azerbaijan contest, will represent Azerbaijan in this competition. Corporate brands, as well as product and service brands representing the countries in which the Brand Award contest never took place, can also participate in the “Brand Award International” contest. They simply have to register at the official website of the contest prior to November 1, 2021 - www.brandaward.org.

The “Brand Award International” prize will be given to the 50 most recognizable international corporate brands, as well as brands of products and services. The winner brands will be determined through online voting to be held on the free international platform. The voting will be held from November 15 to December 10. The winners will be announced on December 17 at the online “Brand Award International” prize presentation ceremony.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.