® Azercell organizes training sessions on cyber security for schoolchildren in Guba

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Taking into account the high importance of the cyber security and safe use of internet, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to hold training sessions in various regions of the country. In the furtherance of this activity, the company organized the next “Internet safety and digital citizenship” sessions in the secondary school N 1, named after Heydar Aliyev, in Guba, bringing together the children of 6-9 grades, as well as their teachers and parents. Training sessions which were held during 13-17 May, provided participants with theoretical and practical tips about threats on internet, ways to notice them outside the school and how to fight them back. The sessions conducted by the “Azərbaycan Müəllim İnkişafı Mərkəzi” with the audience of 137 people consulted on effective use of social networks, provided the list of resources established for children and awareness-raising materials on the grounds of safe internet use for children and adults. Moreover, the participants were trained on how to fight against dangerous games, extremism, theft of personal and financial data and acquired detailed information about internet security, safe home environment and possible threats that schoolchildren may have confront with.

Azercell, always placing a special emphasis on security of the children in the virtual world, has launched "Azercell Plus Security" program which includes the services of "Universal Protection", "Protection for Android" and "Parental Control". This program allows parents to track the posts and to detect the changes in their children’s friend list on social networks, be aware of the groups they join, reveal their locations and create a safe space for them.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

