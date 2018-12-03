® Bakcell customers enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits from hundreds of “Ulduzum” partners

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, implements one of the largest-scale loyalty programs in the country, by providing its customers with exclusive discounts and benefits offered by more than 250 local and international partners at more than 400 sales and service points.

Until now, almost 3 million Bakcell subscribers have used “Ulduzum”, which is considered to be one of the most successful loyalty programs in Azerbaijan for five years in a row. “Ulduzum” users are able to benefit from exclusive campaigns and discounts at popular restaurants, hotels, prestigious fashion, perfume, and electronics outlets, along with health, sporting, entertainment centers, popular cinemas, banks, bookstores, cable TV and other service providers.

“Hesab.az” portal, “Park Cinema” cinemas network, “166 Cargo Taxi” service, “Ideal” and “Poppy Gallery” store chains, being among the most active partners of “Ulduzum” have demonstrated the highest results this season, in terms of the number of users.

It should be noted that “166 Cargo Taxi” service is a member of “Ulduzum” since May 2018, and more than 12,000 customers have already had a chance to benefit from various discounts by means of this loyalty program. Customers are able to get 10% discount for cargo taxi and tow truck service, as well as 15% for cleaning services without any additional terms and conditions.

“The “Ulduzum” loyalty program offers great opportunities to the users thanks to its wide partner network. For every partner company this program is a great tool for increasing the customer loyalty. The customers, for instance, are very interested in getting a discount. “166 Cargo Taxi” highly values cooperation with “Ulduzum” program of Bakcell,” says Marketing Manager of “166 Cargo Taxi” Rufat Aliyev.

“Park Cinema” cinemas network, being one of the most active partners of the program, offers the “Ulduzum” users to get every second ticket for free on Thursdays. Up to 16,000 users have had a chance to benefit from this offer at 3 cinemas (located at Park Bulvar, Metropark and Park Zagulba malls) of the network.

“This is a very popular campaign among our customers and as we see from feedback received from them, there are many people who want this offer to be available on other days of the week. Being customer-focused is very important for any company, wishing to be competitive on the market. This is a clear demonstration of how much value the company attaches to its customers. Bakcell is the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan and Park Cinema is the country’s first movie theater network. When the market leaders work together they will certainly come up with many novelties. We are always pleased to conduct new campaigns together with Bakcell and Ulduzum, and ready to continue supporting this project,” says Sales and Marketing Director of Park Cinema network Musa Akhundov.

Benefits of the “Ulduzum” program are not just in provision of big discounts and privileges. One of the main purposes of the program is to bring convenience to the everyday lives of the customers. This program serves the purpose of establishing loyalty, reliable and transparent relations between the country’s first and most innovative mobile operator and a big family of its valued customers. Another advantage of “Ulduzum” is that it is beneficial not only for the Bakcell customers, but for the discount providing partners as well.

Every Bakcell customer can join the “Ulduzum” loyalty program and no subscription fee is required for joining whatsoever. All they need to do for joining is send SMS with text “1” to 5555. More detailed information about “Ulduzum” can be acquired from www.ulduzum.az

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has also been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognized Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

