® “ Bakcell receives “National CSR 2018” award

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has received “National CSR 2018” award.

The jury of this award, held for the first time in the country, included representatives of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ASAN service and MPs, as well as representatives of various NGOs and private organizations.

The awards ceremony was organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Proactive Company at the Baku Congress Center. During the event, the participants got acquainted with the national competition held for selecting the most successful CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) projects of 2018, as well as the best CSR projects and development of this area in Azerbaijan.

“The “Start and improve your own business” project which was selected as the “Project of the year” in the “Support for young entrepreneurs” category, is implemented to help realizing business ideas of young persons living under the patronage of the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association, being one of the long-term partners of Bakcell, or graduated from other boarding schools. Young persons, who participated in the project, have established their own businesses with financial support of Bakcell. In 2019, we will continue this project to support even more young entrepreneurs” says Suheyla Jafarova, head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications department of Bakcell.

“This year we celebrate 10 years anniversary of our “Bakcell Stars” CSR program, which is considered to be one of the large-scale corporate social responsibility programs in the country. The program serves the purpose of supporting and providing equal rights and opportunities to children with special needs and support their complete integration to the society, as well as supporting education and skill improvement of children and teenagers deprived from parental care and children from economically disadvantaged families helping them prepare for building their own business in the future and improving their well-being. The activity of Bakcell in this area is constant and we are very pleased to see that our support to children and youth is very efficient,” added Suheyla Jafarova.

Starting from the year 2009, Bakcell is providing its support to children and teenagers deprived from parental care and children from economically disadvantaged families, within the frames of cooperation with the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association. Also, by means of the “Communication through art” project, implemented as of the year 2010 together with “United Aid for Azerbaijan” (UAFA) Association, along with many other social projects, Bakcell is doing its best to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities to children with a need for special care, efficient organization of their time and their complete integration to the society.

