® BSC stand — Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition VIDEO

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC), the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, participated in the 31st Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas 2026) as a Gold Sponsor. The event took place on 1–3 June at the Baku Expo Center within the framework of Baku Energy Week and brought together 276 companies from 46 countries.

At the BSC stand, particular attention was drawn to the range of pipes for the oil and gas sector, manufactured in accordance with international standards, including API. The exhibition positioned BSC as a national producer of steel products for the construction, industrial and oil and gas sectors.

During the exhibition, company representatives held meetings with partners, potential customers and industry organisations. The agenda included pipe product supply, quality and certification requirements, as well as prospects for further cooperation.

At the close of the event, the organisers expressed their gratitude to BSC for its sponsorship support, recognising the company’s participation with a commemorative piece.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus. Operating on the basis of modern European technologies, the company manufactures high-quality steel products — rebar, seamless pipes and ferroalloys — for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors. BSC’s products meet international certification requirements and are exported to the markets of the United States, the European Union and other countries.

For more information: www.bakusteel.com