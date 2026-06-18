A mountain turned into legend on Caspian coast VIDEO

Siyazan, June 18, AZERTAC

The latest feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights Mount Beshbarmag.

Rising in the Siyazan district along the Caspian Sea coast, Mount Beshbarmag stands as a majestic guardian of centuries-old secrets. It is not merely a rocky summit, but a sacred meeting point where nature and ancient history blend into one. Shaped by the passage of millennia, this landscape is celebrated as both a unique natural monument and a rich expression of cultural heritage.

The area surrounding Mount Beshbarmag, a rare natural monument of Azerbaijan, contains several state-protected archaeological and cultural sites. These include settlements dating to the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages, the sacred Khidirzinda shrine, Early Medieval fortress remains, and traces of 15th–17th-century caravan routes. These findings confirm the region’s role as a historical crossroads of civilizations. The Early Medieval Beshbarmag defensive wall, part of the “Caspian Coastal Defense Structures,” was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding on October 24, 2001.

Established by a Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 8, 2020, the “Beshbarmag Mountain” State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve has become one of the country’s significant heritage sites.

Located at the 95th kilometer of the Baku–Siyazan highway, Beshbarmag Mountain is not merely a religious pilgrimage site. Its unique natural landscape, steep rock formations, and panoramic views make it one of Azerbaijan’s most striking natural monuments. The interplay between the Caspian Sea winds and the silence of the cliffs creates a distinctive natural harmony. As a result, Beshbarmag has long been recognized as a sacred place visited by both travelers and pilgrims.

Significant efforts are also underway to explore the reserve from a scientific perspective. In accordance with a cooperation agreement between the State Tourism Agency and the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), preliminary archaeological surveys and research activities have commenced in the area.

Research conducted by the “Beshbarmag” archaeological expedition, headed by Sevinj Huseynova, has revealed and examined the remains of the historical Beshbarmag fortress, an ancient cemetery, a medieval caravanserai, and defensive structures dating back to the Sasanian period.