A venue where history, architecture, and art intersect VIDEO

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The latest feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, located at 11/9 Niyazi Street in Baku, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. As one of the country’s foremost cultural institutions, it plays a key role in preserving Azerbaijan’s rich artistic heritage. Its collection is divided into six main categories: Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Embroidery, Metalwork, and Archaeological Ceramics and Porcelain. The museum houses more than 18,000 items.

The museum displays paintings, graphic works, sculptures, and examples of decorative and applied arts representing various periods of Azerbaijani art. It also features valuable works of Western European, Russian, and Eastern art. Its Russian avant-garde collection and Western European paintings from the 16th to the 20th centuries are particularly popular with visitors.

The museum serves not only as an exhibition venue but also as a cultural and educational center. It offers a variety of guided tours across its exhibitions. Every Wednesday, it hosts concerts featuring both national and international music. On weekends, children can take part in engaging and educational programs on art history, while documentary films dedicated to Azerbaijani art are also screened.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art consists of two historic buildings, each notable for its unique architectural style. In 2013, the buildings were connected by a glass-and-steel passage. The museum’s central building now hosts contemporary art exhibitions and a variety of cultural projects.