Activities of AZERTAC team during WUF13

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

The AZERTAC team covered WUF13 held in Baku with high efficiency and professionalism, delivering the most memorable moments of the event to its readers and followers. Behind the visuals seen on screen lay immense hard work, a rapid preparation process, and coordinated teamwork. These presented frames capture those very unseen moments—the dynamics behind the cameras and the dedicated efforts of our colleagues.

You can watch more details in the video clip prepared by our staff.