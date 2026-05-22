Anacláudia Rossbach: We need collective action based on human-centered urban development

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“We need collective action based on human-centered urban development,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), during her speech at the official closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“First, we must restore housing provision as a public responsibility. We need to empower cities and communities. We must end forced displacement and protect vulnerable communities. Housing finance must be transformed,” the UN-Habitat Executive Director said.